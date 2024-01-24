Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy Sells 216 Shares

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE CRM opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $253.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a PE ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.82 and a 1 year high of $285.72.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 5,571 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised Salesforce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

