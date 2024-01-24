Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Hits New 1-Year High at $88.39

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.39 and last traded at $86.11, with a volume of 410178 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on STX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.58.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -78.43%.

In other news, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $1,245,459.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,649,095.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 670,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 16,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $1,245,459.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,649,095.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,976 shares of company stock worth $7,793,161 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,059,000 after acquiring an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 29,329 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

