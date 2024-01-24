Seaport Res Ptn Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.92. The consensus estimate for Boot Barn’s current full-year earnings is $4.98 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $6.20 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $374.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.44 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 9.49%.

BOOT has been the subject of several other reports. Williams Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Boot Barn from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.30.

Boot Barn stock opened at $73.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $64.33 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

In related news, CFO James M. Watkins sold 15,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $1,135,293.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,860.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,708,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,342,000 after acquiring an additional 31,166 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Boot Barn by 350.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,787,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,157,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,998,000 after purchasing an additional 86,165 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Boot Barn by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,533,000 after purchasing an additional 33,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 150.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 897,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,900,000 after acquiring an additional 539,296 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

