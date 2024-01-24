ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Holdings Decreased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 944,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,635 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $49,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ServisFirst Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 223.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 135.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $65.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.90. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.27 and a 52 week high of $75.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 28.17%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

