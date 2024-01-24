Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Chairman Jonathan Oringer Sells 4,360 Shares

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,651,297.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Jonathan Oringer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Shutterstock alerts:

On Monday, January 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 38,807 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $1,955,872.80.

On Friday, December 22nd, Jonathan Oringer sold 100 shares of Shutterstock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $5,000.00.

Shutterstock Price Performance

Shares of SSTK stock opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.97. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $81.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shutterstock

Shutterstock ( NYSE:SSTK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $233.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 863.6% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 59,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 53,042 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 2.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $4,184,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSTK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Shutterstock

About Shutterstock

(Get Free Report)

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shutterstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shutterstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.