Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 88.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 237.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 81.8% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 81.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $83.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic dropped their price target on shares of Shutterstock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $49.97 on Wednesday. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $81.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.97.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.51. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $233.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.94 million. On average, analysts predict that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $218,218.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 11,081,944 shares in the company, valued at $554,651,297.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,267 shares of company stock worth $2,179,091. Insiders own 32.30% of the company’s stock.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides quality content, and creative workflow solutions in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

