Simplex Trading LLC Invests $958,000 in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $958,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 296.8% in the third quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 18,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 72.4% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 55.1% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 33,803.9% in the third quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after buying an additional 26,029 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $94.48 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $87.79 and a 52-week high of $95.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.85.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.