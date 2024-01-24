SM Energy to Post FY2023 Earnings of $5.63 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SM Energy in a research report issued on Monday, January 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $5.63 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.65. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 34.03%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SM. Raymond James cut their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.91.

SM Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $24.66 and a 12 month high of $43.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 4.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.34.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. SM Energy’s payout ratio is 10.53%.

Institutional Trading of SM Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in SM Energy by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 209,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 40,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SM Energy by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 574,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,230,000 after acquiring an additional 123,126 shares during the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

