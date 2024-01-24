Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 261,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $40,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Spotify Technology by 55,455.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,719,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716,358 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $123,027,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 1,069.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 630,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after buying an additional 695,004 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Spotify Technology by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,853,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,202,000 after buying an additional 447,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,189,000. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Spotify Technology stock opened at $206.72 on Wednesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $94.35 and a 1 year high of $209.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.68 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 32.26% and a negative net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Pivotal Research raised Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.30.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

