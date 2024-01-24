Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Holdings Boosted by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 865,235 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $43,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Sprout Social from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sprout Social currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total transaction of $1,160,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,040,819.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $2,466,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,292,181.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,595,061. Insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Trading Up 1.6 %

Sprout Social stock opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $85.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.14 million. Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 18.82%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

Featured Stories

