State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Purchased by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in State Street were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $783,000. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,070 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 22.4% during the third quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.0% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 7.7% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 41,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STT shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on State Street from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their price objective on State Street from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

State Street Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of STT opened at $73.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

