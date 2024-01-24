Sui Price Reaches $1.27 on Major Exchanges (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded 19% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 24th. Sui has a total market cap of $1.40 billion and $812.06 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sui has traded up 1.9% against the dollar. One Sui token can currently be bought for $1.27 or 0.00003162 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Sui

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,947,215 tokens. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#.

Sui Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Sui Network platform. Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,100,947,214.5534613 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 1.18668388 USD and is up 7.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $783,657,304.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sui using one of the exchanges listed above.

