Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Stock Position Raised by Wealthfront Advisers LLC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,664,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,652,024,000 after buying an additional 3,668,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,025,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,438,415,000 after buying an additional 89,404 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,317,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $889,975,000 after buying an additional 939,057 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Sun Communities by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,879,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,364,000 after buying an additional 85,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Sun Communities by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,456,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $320,455,000 after buying an additional 769,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on SUI shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

NYSE:SUI opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.74 and a 1 year high of $163.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a PE ratio of 70.31, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.28%.

About Sun Communities

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.