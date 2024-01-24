TD Asset Management Inc Takes $204,000 Position in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Genworth Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial Trading Down 2.0 %

GNW stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average is $6.00.

Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

About Genworth Financial

(Free Report)

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genworth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genworth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.