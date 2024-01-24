TD Cowen Lowers Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) to Market Perform

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by TD Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Brilliant Earth Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRLT opened at $3.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.80 million, a PE ratio of 39.50 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.21. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $5.96.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $114.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.84 million. Brilliant Earth Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.48%. As a group, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Brilliant Earth Group

In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Mainsail Gp Iii, Llc sold 15,133 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.51, for a total value of $53,116.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gavin Turner sold 9,191 shares of Brilliant Earth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.52, for a total value of $32,352.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $227,589 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brilliant Earth Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BRLT. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 6,047.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brilliant Earth Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 38.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc designs, procures, and sells diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry. The company sells directly to consumers through its omnichannel sales platform, including e-commerce and showrooms.

Featured Stories

