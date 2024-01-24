Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $2.04 Million Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in EPR Properties were worth $2,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

Shares of EPR opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 8.55 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.59. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 1.70. EPR Properties has a one year low of $33.92 and a one year high of $49.10.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.33%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.98%.

EPR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James raised their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities downgraded EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on EPR Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,315.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter C. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $121,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,933 shares of company stock worth $469,682. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

