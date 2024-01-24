The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on March 29th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th.
Travelers Companies has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 19.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $19.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.1%.
Travelers Companies Stock Performance
Shares of TRV opened at $211.00 on Wednesday. Travelers Companies has a 52-week low of $157.33 and a 52-week high of $215.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.36.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup upped their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their price target on Travelers Companies from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on TRV
Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies
In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,421,684. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total transaction of $643,135.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Travelers Companies
The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Travelers Companies
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- How to Invest in Electric Cars
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- Insiders buy Alibaba stock after $278 billion stimulus. What now?
Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.