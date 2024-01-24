Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 66 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth $324,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 423.2% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,998,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 12.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,054.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,281.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 2,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,006.48, for a total transaction of $2,342,078.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,281.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,297 shares of company stock worth $24,495,056 over the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO opened at $1,281.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.65 billion, a PE ratio of 75.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.27. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $610.66 and a fifty-two week high of $1,297.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,144.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $970.58.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $389.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.25 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 54.63% and a net margin of 28.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

