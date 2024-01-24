Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 234.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 45.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 85.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the first quarter worth $687,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 8.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQR has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.27.

Equity Residential Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $59.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.05. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.22%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

