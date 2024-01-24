Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 6.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,310,000 after acquiring an additional 83,174 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $798,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PEG. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.95.

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $259,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares in the company, valued at $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock worth $382,912. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.71 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.28.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

