Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,057 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 239,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.43, for a total value of $18,992,666.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,337,487.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DELL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL opened at $82.43 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.93 and its 200-day moving average is $67.21. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 150.29% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

