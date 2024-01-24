Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 4,054 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,204 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HP were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in HP by 83.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 914 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Motco increased its holdings in HP by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 1,038 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Bank of America raised HP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.22.

HP Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of HPQ opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.52 and its 200 day moving average is $29.35. The company has a market capitalization of $29.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The company had revenue of $13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.43%.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.