Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 545 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,697,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,486,000 after buying an additional 369,648 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,353,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,981,000 after buying an additional 646,828 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,696,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,753,000 after buying an additional 369,620 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,670,000 after buying an additional 196,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,358,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,166,000 after buying an additional 238,002 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $54.45 on Wednesday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $47.63 and a 12 month high of $72.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellanova had a return on equity of 34.38% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $4,035,486.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,631,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,873,063.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock worth $37,452,920. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on K. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Kellanova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Kellanova from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kellanova from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.