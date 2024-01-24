Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Decreases Stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 71.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

Shares of ENPH opened at $111.30 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $247.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 63.06% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $551.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ENPH shares. StockNews.com cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. HSBC lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.66.

Enphase Energy Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

