Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,542 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in STERIS by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in STERIS by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,919 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in STERIS by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in STERIS by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in STERIS by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,525,769 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,786,586,000 after purchasing an additional 143,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $216.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $173.21 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.20 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.96.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.61%.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.60.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

