Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 255.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 305.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AVB. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.07.

AVB opened at $179.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.68. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.07 and a 52 week high of $198.65. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.46%.

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

