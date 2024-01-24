Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $457,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 42,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 586,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,843,000 after acquiring an additional 226,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,418,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,866,000 after acquiring an additional 581,711 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.17 and a 200-day moving average of $67.96. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 95.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of -0.08. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $58.87 and a one year high of $85.13.

Insider Activity

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 11,208 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $671,022.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.73, for a total transaction of $654,640.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,577 shares of company stock worth $7,752,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

