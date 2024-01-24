Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $504,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $156.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.44.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total value of $110,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,561.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $110,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,561.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,122 shares of company stock valued at $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MTB opened at $141.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.09. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $161.99.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 21.49%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.95%.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

