Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $543,000 Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,107 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 14,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Keysight Technologies news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total value of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares in the company, valued at $47,405,648.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,685,767.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KEYS stock opened at $155.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.13 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $189.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.12. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.18.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

