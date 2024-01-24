Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $597,000 Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,954 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $222.80 on Wednesday. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $159.76 and a 1-year high of $229.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.72.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock worth $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

