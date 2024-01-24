Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 5,100.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. bought 314 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $159.20 per share, for a total transaction of $49,988.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,748.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $197.25 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day moving average is $248.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $406.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.17 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 20.80%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $320.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Paycom Software from $294.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.24.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

