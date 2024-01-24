Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 224 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 120.2% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Sun Communities during the second quarter worth $31,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 25.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $131,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SUI. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Shares of SUI stock opened at $128.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.58 and a 200-day moving average of $124.58. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $163.83.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 203.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total value of $257,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,896 shares in the company, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

