Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 466 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the second quarter worth $30,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

