Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 85 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE TYL opened at $444.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $414.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.91. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.06 and a twelve month high of $445.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. Research analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $447.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total transaction of $2,065,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,112 shares of company stock valued at $20,742,904. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

