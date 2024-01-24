Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 98,156.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 220,922,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,830,686,000 after purchasing an additional 220,698,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,749,000. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 14,735,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292,532 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 15.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,820,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $503,786,000 after purchasing an additional 894,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,416,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.53, for a total transaction of $81,427.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,108,513.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $94.27. The company has a market cap of $26.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. CBRE Group had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

