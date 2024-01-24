Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,545 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 504.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 17,564 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 46,469 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 4,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.3 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $143.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.75. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $126.35 and a 12 month high of $181.37. The company has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

