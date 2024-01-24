Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 193,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,418.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 101,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 94,357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 281,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,811,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 99,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after buying an additional 15,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.72 per share, with a total value of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,860,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy P. Cofer bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $1,563,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 78,050 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,368. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.74 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $36.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KDP. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

