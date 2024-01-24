V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 64.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 121,216 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,474 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 16.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,200,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,285,822,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626,337 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of V.F. by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,079,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,028,018,000 after buying an additional 161,526 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. by 97,005.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,843,788 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $437,447,000 after buying an additional 15,827,472 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in V.F. by 10.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,675,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $184,712,000 after buying an additional 943,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in V.F. by 47.0% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,515,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $161,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,879 shares during the period. 80.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Up 1.4 %

V.F. stock opened at $16.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.78. V.F. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $32.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

V.F. Cuts Dividend

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). V.F. had a positive return on equity of 24.58% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. V.F.’s payout ratio is -65.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on V.F. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of V.F. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut V.F. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on V.F. from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew J. Shattock bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, with a total value of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $583,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

