Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Hits New 52-Week High at $40.54

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.54 and last traded at $40.54, with a volume of 41200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vericel in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $44.50 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -183.70 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.00.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. Vericel had a negative net margin of 5.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $45.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $45.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vericel Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert L. Md Zerbe sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.09, for a total transaction of $83,798.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,176,790.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCEL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vericel by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,426 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,467,000 after buying an additional 692,260 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 908,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,943,000 after purchasing an additional 534,997 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,400,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,631,000 after purchasing an additional 458,219 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 855,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,667,000 after purchasing an additional 318,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 216.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 397,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,930,000 after purchasing an additional 271,727 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

