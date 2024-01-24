Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Redburn Atlantic

Investment analysts at Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Volkswagen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Volkswagen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VWAGY

Volkswagen Stock Up 7.2 %

Volkswagen Company Profile

OTCMKTS:VWAGY opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. Volkswagen has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $19.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day moving average is $13.65.

(Get Free Report)

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles in Germany, Europe, North America, South America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment engages in the development of vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and related parts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.