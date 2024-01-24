Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $131.00

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $131.00 and last traded at $129.85, with a volume of 31121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $127.15.

WIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $120.88.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $113.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.25. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of -758.96 and a beta of 1.36.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $393.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.51 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a negative return on equity of 7.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Wix.com Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 208.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,312,000 after buying an additional 29,194 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 5,587 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Wix.com by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wix.com by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs.

