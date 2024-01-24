Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Holdings Boosted by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 49.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $113.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.62, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $117.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.60.

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,313.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

