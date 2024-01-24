Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of PACCAR in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now expects that the company will earn $7.24 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.11. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $9.02 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS.

PCAR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on PACCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $52.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.60. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $67.48 and a 12-month high of $101.31.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.79%.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $279,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,221 shares of company stock worth $2,426,915 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020,923 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after acquiring an additional 364,109 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,116,000 after acquiring an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 98,391.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,154,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,467,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.