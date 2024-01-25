11,608 Shares in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SABR. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Sabre by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 26,741 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 66,759 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Sabre by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SABR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

Insider Activity at Sabre

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock valued at $423,963 over the last quarter. 1.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sabre Price Performance

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.25. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $7.92.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $740.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.52 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sabre Co. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

