12,434 Shares in The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 12,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COCO. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vita Coco in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 37.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Vita Coco by 154.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vita Coco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Vita Coco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vita Coco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

COCO stock opened at $20.88 on Thursday. The Vita Coco Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.58 and a 1 year high of $33.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.06.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Vita Coco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Vita Coco Company, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $110,440,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total transaction of $793,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,280.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric Melloul sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $110,440,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,792,693.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,141,976 shares of company stock valued at $114,372,088. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; juice, hydration mix, and milk; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; packaged water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

