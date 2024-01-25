2020 Bulkers (OTC:TTBKF) Stock Price Up 15.9%

2020 Bulkers Ltd. (OTC:TTBKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$12.54 and last traded at C$12.54. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.82.

2020 Bulkers Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.01.

2020 Bulkers Company Profile

2020 Bulkers Ltd. owns and operates large dry bulk vessels worldwide. It operates eight scrubber fitted 208,000 deadweight tonnage Newcastlemax dry bulk vessels. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

