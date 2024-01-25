3M (NYSE:MMM) Given New $87.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an underperform rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of 3M from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of 3M from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $93.24 on Wednesday. 3M has a 52-week low of $85.35 and a 52-week high of $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. 3M’s payout ratio is -47.51%.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. RBO & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,855,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,473,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

