6,212 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Insider Activity at Dynatrace

In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of DT opened at $58.64 on Thursday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.39 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a PE ratio of 102.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.52.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.

View Our Latest Report on Dynatrace

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.