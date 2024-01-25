6,212 Shares in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DT. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.1% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,137,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,038,000 after buying an additional 122,841 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,038 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Dynatrace by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Dynatrace by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Dynatrace
In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Bernd Greifeneder sold 4,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $257,580.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 996,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,461,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dan Zugelder sold 6,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $354,671.23. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,807.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,905,993 shares of company stock valued at $460,442,554 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Dynatrace Price Performance
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Dynatrace had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.61 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.13.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.
