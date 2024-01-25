ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $37.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ACAD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of ACAD stock opened at $27.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day moving average is $26.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.59.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.03. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 38.84% and a negative net margin of 23.55%. The company had revenue of $211.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $111,810.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,769.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider James Kihara sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,007.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,106 shares of company stock worth $480,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 85,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 94,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 351.8% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,783 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 120.8% in the fourth quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 36,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 19,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

