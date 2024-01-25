Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AXDX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $11.90.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the third quarter worth $63,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.7% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,934,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 685,324 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 1,004.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares in the last quarter.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

