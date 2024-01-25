Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of AXDX opened at $1.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $11.90.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.
About Accelerate Diagnostics
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
